Photo of the Day: May 30, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Franklin High’s Henry Hammett was awarded a $1250 scholarship from Keep Tennessee Beautiful. The annual scholarships, part of KTnB’s Three Grand Divisions Scholarship program, were presented to nine graduating seniors. The 2026 awards increased by $250 each to commemorate America 250.

A member of the National Honor Society, Hammett has been highly involved in philanthropy, church, school clubs, and athletics during all four years of high school. He’s a member of the Young Men’s Service League and volunteer at the Fellowship Bible Church. Hammett participated in Keep Tennessee Beautiful’s litter prevention and cleanup initiatives with the AP Environmental Science class, among many other volunteer initiatives. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and study Journalism and Electronic Media.

“It’s a privilege to sponsor this scholarship program for Tennessee, Executive Director Missy Marshall, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, said “These students are passionate about improving Tennessee and making a difference in the world. It’s great to support the next generation of environmentalists.”

In addition to Hammett, Middle TN recipients are Kensley Curtis from Fayetteville, Kyle Carter from Murfreesboro. This year’s West Tennessee winners include Addie Womble from Luray, Noah Turnbow from Newbern, and Thomas Palmer from Paris. East Tennessee is represented by Sapana Das from Chuckey, Katherine Wallace from Maryville, and Cody Strange from Del Rio.

Proceeds from the sale of the KTnB book, “Nancy and Sluggo Love Tennessee: A Story About Keeping Tennessee Beautiful” and sponsorships generated from Bill Dance Signature Lakes Cleanups help make the scholarships possible.

The Keep Tennessee Beautiful Three Grand Divisions Scholarships support graduating Tennessee high school seniors who demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability through academic pursuits to positively impact the planet. The program celebrates and honors the rich culture and geographically diverse East, Middle, and West regions of the Volunteer State.

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