WCS Across the Board – December 17, 2020

The Williamson County School Board held a Special-Called Work Session December 17, 2020, to discuss changes and waivers to several WCS Board Policies. The meeting was held electronically in accordance to Governor Lee’s Executive Orders 16 and 65.

Superintendent Jason Golden presented a semester update, including screening data from elementary and secondary schools that helps the district decide when student intervention is needed. Golden also spoke about high school pass rates and WCS Online data points.

In New Business:

Approved Editorial Change to Board Policy 5.3051 Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Did Not Approve the Waiver of Board Policies 4.7001 and 4.7002 for first semester of 2020-21 school year.

The next School Board meeting will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, and will begin at 6:30 p.m.