Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for June 24, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 17-24, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Ashton Brook Pool #298100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool884206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
Bent Creek Kiddie Pool962006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
Bent Creek Pool982006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
Best Western Franklin Inn Pool921308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
Camden At Franklin Park Pool906300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
Churchill Farms Pool1002614 Churchill Dr. Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2026
Clarion Pointe Pool906210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool964905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool984905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Copperstone Kiddie Pool981591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Copperstone Pool981591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Fairview Inn821524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Hotels Motels Routine06/17/2026
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool1006501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Falls Grove Community Pool966501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Ground Food Truck1001409 West Main Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine06/23/2026
HEI Schools FranklinApproval1765 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine06/17/2026
Holiday Inn Pool961738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
Honest Coffee Roasters95230 Franklin Road STE-11A Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/17/2026
Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool98108 Browning Way. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Hyatt Place Franklin Pool90650 Bakers Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
IMT Residential LLC West Pool94101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
Ivy Glen Pool964030 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Kingwood PoolKingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/22/2026
Laurelwood Condominium94601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Lochridge Pool932384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2026
McDaniel Estate Pool966266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool1004207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Millview Swim Club Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6981685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool100631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool952401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
Silver Stream Farm Pool892401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/17/2026
Southall982200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2026
Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2026
Southall Farm Jammery982000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2026
Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool965995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool985995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2026
Studio Ink1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine06/23/2026
Sweethaven1007011 Executive Center Drive Building B 105 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine06/17/2026
Taramore Adult Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Taramore Kiddie Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
Telfair Community Pool941121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/22/2026
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool1007732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2026
The Governors Club Kiddie Pool1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool10019 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Governors Club POA Pool10019 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Governors Club Pool1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2026
The Grove Bridge Pool988759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
The Grove Bridge Restaurant1006465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine06/18/2026
The Grove Lap Pool986200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
The Grove Resort Pool1006200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Troubadour Club Pool1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026
Troubadour Hot Tub-11008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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