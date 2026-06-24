Dog Haus Expands Beverage Program with New Keurig Dr Pepper Partnership

Dog Haus is shaking up its beverage program through a new national partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper, giving customers far more drink options than the traditional soda fountain lineup found at most restaurants. More Eat & Drink News

While many people know Keurig for its coffee makers and K-Cups, Keurig Dr Pepper is one of North America’s largest beverage companies, with a portfolio that includes popular soft drinks, bottled beverages, coffees, hydration products and specialty drinks. Through the partnership, Dog Haus will become the first restaurant brand to exclusively offer products from across the company’s entire beverage portfolio.

The move allows Dog Haus to expand beyond fountain drinks by incorporating brands such as Dr Pepper, 7UP, Sunkist, Hawaiian Punch and IBC Root Beer, while also offering regional favorites that vary by market, including Big Red, Squirt, Sun Drop and Canada Dry.

“We weren’t interested in simply replacing one fountain lineup with another,” said Dog Haus CEO Michael Montagano in a release. “Partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper allows us to bring that same spirit of innovation to beverages, delivering more variety, more flexibility and ultimately a more memorable visit to Dog Haus.”

The beverage strategy centers around what Dog Haus calls “newstalgia” — bringing back familiar brands and flavors customers already love while introducing them in new ways. In select markets, guests will find premium glass-bottle sodas, including Dr Pepper, 7UP, Squirt, IBC Root Beer and Big Red. Some of those beverages will also be incorporated into specialty cocktails at Dog Haus Biergarten locations.

Inspired by the variety that has long been a hallmark of the restaurant’s beer program, Dog Haus hopes the expanded beverage selection will encourage guests to try something new and return more often.

The partnership also extends beyond the dining room. Customers ordering takeout or delivery will have access to bottled soft drinks, Core Hydration and La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee products. Restaurants will also offer Tractor organic lemonades, brewed teas and agua fresca-inspired refreshers, creating a beverage menu that goes well beyond traditional soft drinks.