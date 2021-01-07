WCS Athletic Guidelines Updated After State Executive Order 70

In accordance with Governor Lee’s Executive Order 70 and new Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) requirements, district athletic guidelines have been updated.

The changes focus on further reducing the number of people allowed to attend games. Those who do attend must still wear masks. Other changes are outlined below:

Only parents/guardians and others in the immediate household of participants are allowed at games. The four tickets per high school participant is still in effect but only includes parents/guardians and others in the immediate household. Middle school participants will receive two to three tickets based on gym capacity.

Household members must sit together and be socially distant from other family groups. This means students in attendance must sit with members of their immediate household. No student sections are allowed.

No cheerleaders, dance teams or pep bands are allowed at games.

“Obviously, this is difficult news for cheer and dance team members and their families,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “We look forward to these athletes participating again, and we thank our families and students for being patient and flexible during these challenging times.”

For those unable to attend games, some high school events may be streamed through the NFHS Network.