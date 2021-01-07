2021 GRAMMY Awards Show Postponed Due to COVID-19

The GRAMMY Awards, which was to be held on Jan. 31st, has been postponed.

A joint statement was released regarding the decision to change the date of the annual award show.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

It continued, “We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Issuers of the statement were Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS Ben Winston, GRAMMY Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions.