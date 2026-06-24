Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 24, 2026

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 17-24, 2026. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Ashton Brook Pool #2 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 88 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 Bent Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 Bent Creek Pool 98 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 Best Western Franklin Inn Pool 92 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 90 6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 Churchill Farms Pool 100 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2026 Clarion Pointe Pool 90 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool 96 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Club Of Kings Chapel Pool 98 4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Copperstone Kiddie Pool 98 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Copperstone Pool 98 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 100 6501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Falls Grove Community Pool 96 6501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool 98 108 Browning Way. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Hyatt Place Franklin Pool 90 650 Bakers Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 94 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 Ivy Glen Pool 96 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Kingwood Pool Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/22/2026 Laurelwood Condominium 94 601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Lochridge Pool 93 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2026 McDaniel Estate Pool 96 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 100 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Millview Swim Club Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6 98 1685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 100 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool 95 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 Silver Stream Farm Pool 89 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/17/2026 Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool 96 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 98 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2026 Taramore Adult Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Taramore Kiddie Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 Telfair Community Pool 94 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/22/2026 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2026 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool 100 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Governors Club POA Pool 100 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Governors Club Pool 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2026 The Grove Bridge Pool 98 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 The Grove Lap Pool 98 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 The Grove Resort Pool 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Troubadour Club Pool 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026 Troubadour Hot Tub-1 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.