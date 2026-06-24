Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 24, 2026

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 17-24, 2026. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|88
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|Bent Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|Bent Creek Pool
|98
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|Best Western Franklin Inn Pool
|92
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|90
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|Churchill Farms Pool
|100
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|90
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|96
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|98
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington TN 37014
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|98
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Copperstone Pool
|98
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|100
|6501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|96
|6501 Falls Grove Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool
|98
|108 Browning Way. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Hyatt Place Franklin Pool
|90
|650 Bakers Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|94
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|Ivy Glen Pool
|96
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Kingwood Pool
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/22/2026
|Laurelwood Condominium
|94
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Lochridge Pool
|93
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2026
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|96
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6
|98
|1685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|100
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool
|95
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|89
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/17/2026
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
|96
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|98
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2026
|Taramore Adult Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|Telfair Community Pool
|94
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/22/2026
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|100
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2026
|The Governors Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool
|100
|19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Governors Club POA Pool
|100
|19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Governors Club Pool
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2026
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|98
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|The Grove Lap Pool
|98
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|The Grove Resort Pool
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Troubadour Club Pool
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
|Troubadour Hot Tub-1
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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