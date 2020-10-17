Waves to Host Virtual Concert With Phil Vassar

On October 29, 2020, Waves will host “An Intimate Virtual Evening” with Phil Vassar.

The bi-annual fall fundraiser will feature the talented artist Phil Vassar and all proceeds will benefit programming at Waves. Waves hopes to bring a large audience to the event to share the history and message of the organization while enjoying the talented skills of Phil Vassar. In 2015, Vassar was featured as one of the artists in the first Dueling Pianos fundraising event for Waves, and the organization is excited to have him return to the stage for another show.

During this virtual event, attendees will hear stories from persons served through Waves highlighting the services that are available to citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities and close to 60 minutes of musical hits. Currently, Phil Vassar is celebrating 20 years of chart-topping hits with his “HITSteria Tour” and is taking time to perform for this charity benefit event. The list of artists he has written songs for is long and expansive including Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, and Alan Jackson. Song requests will be taken at the time of ticket purchases. Fans will also be given the opportunity to tip during the event through a text-to-give option.

Two ticket levels are available for purchase online at Waves website (www.wavesinc.com). A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for $125. VIP ticket holders will receive a VIP gift basket the day of the event. Attendees will have the option to have their gift basket delivered within a 30 mile radius of downtown Franklin or pick their basket up at the Waves Administration Office on October 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Only a limited amount of VIP gift baskets will be delivered and it is on a first-come, first-serve basis for delivery. All other tickets will be sold at a price of $25.

The week leading up to the event, the community is invited to participate in an online auction that will also benefit Waves. Bidding will begin on Monday, October 26 at 8 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. the night of the event.

All proceeds will benefit the programming of Waves. This nonprofit organization in Williamson County helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their full potential. Waves programming includes an Early Learning Program and Adult Services Program. The Early Learning Program provides developmental therapy to children between the ages of zero and three. The Adult Services Program provides a Residential Program, Adult Day Services with two Day Centers in Franklin and Fairview, and job coaching/placement.

