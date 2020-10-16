Overtime Thriller Between Marshall County and Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Red Raiders host Marshall County in week 9 of the Tennessee high school football season. Spring Hill enters play after beating Richland last week to improve their record to 2-4.

Marshal County would score first in the game to go up 7-0. Spring Hill would respond in the second quarter with a touchdown to tie it up at 7.

It would be a back and forth first half the rest of the way. It would be tie 7-7 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, it was more of the same as neither team could put points on the board. Not only did the third quarter end scoreless, but the fourth quarter did as well. So this game was headed to overtime.

In the first overtime, both teams would score to make it 14-14. Then in the second overtime, Marshall County would stop Spring Hill and earn the victory 21-14.

Spring Hill drops a heart breaker in OT tonight against Marshall County. The now fall to 2-5 on the season.

