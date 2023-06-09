Visit Gibson Garage for Live Music During CMA Fest

The iconic, and leading global instrument brand,Gibson continues with Garage Fest on Saturday, June 10 at the Gibson Garage (209 10th Ave. South #209) in downtown Nashville, TN. Falling on the two-year anniversary of the opening of the Gibson Garage–Nashville’s must-see destination for music lovers–Gibson Garage Fest features free live performances and events with music superstars and emerging acts during CMA Week. Gibson Garage Fest is open to the public and will feature intimate, live music shows, and events, daily at the Gibson Garage.

Fans can attend live shows, autograph signings, and interact with the iconic brand Gibson–as well as its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

10:00 Live music performances and events all day

10:00 Donuts and Jam with Charlie Worsham

Charlie Worsham acoustic performance, meet & greet/photos, donuts, and coffee served.

11:30 Gibson Gives Foundation + Free Guitars4Kids Ceremony (parking lot)

Gibson Gives and Charlie Worsham, Iam Tongi and Colin Stough

(American Idol) will be onsite gifting 200 guitars to FG4K youth members.

2:00 Kapali Long

3:00 Cassandra Lewis

4:00 Mya Byrne

5:00 Ashley Cooke