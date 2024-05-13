New Music this Week-May 13, 2024

5 Colin Stough

Colin Stough can’t get an ex off his mind in the official music video for “Makes Two of Us.”

“The music video for ‘Makes Two of Us’ is about how your mind keeps wandering to your ex after a breakup. So, in the clip, you see these two characters living their daily lives while constant flashes of memories between them keep happening,” shares Stough. “It shows how often you’re just doing whatever, yet you find yourself completely lost in thought – thinking about the other person. It starts happening so often that you get to a point where you’re just kind of like, ‘Well, if I can’t get ‘em off my mind, what could it hurt to just go there again?’”

Take a listen here.