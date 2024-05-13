New Music this Week-May 13, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Morgan Wallen – Post Malone
Post Malone and Morgan Wallen have released their anxiously awaited new single “I Had Some Help.” The single was written by Post, Wallen, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Chandler Paul Walters, and Hoskins and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, and Hoskins (co-producer). The release comes via Mercury Records / REPUBLIC in partnership with Big Loud Records.
Take a listen here.
2Brian Kelley
Brian Kelley has always wanted to make music that feels like the life he lives. The DIAMOND-selling superstar’s full-length debut album with Big Machine Records, Tennessee Truth, does just that.
“I’m so excited for y’all to hear my debut album. Each and every one of these songs make up my Tennessee Truth,” shares Kelley. “I hope everyone enjoys listening to this project as much as I did making it. This is my Tennessee Truth.”
Take a listen here.
3Dillon James
Soul-stirring Country firebrand Dillon James is sharing a new song, “Call Me Up,” available today. Written by Dillon with Joe Clemmons and Jonathan Smith, the song is produced by Paul Sikes.
“‘Call Me Up’ up is a song I wrote about the ebbs and flows of relationships, they’re not always easy,” shares Dillon. “It’s a song about knowing who you are fully, and the worth you bring to that relationship even when it’s hardest. I have been excited to release this one because I feel it shows a different side of me and my music.”
Take a listen here.
4War and Treaty
The War And Treaty releases new song “Leads Me Home.” Showcasing a unique sound that has them dubbed the “King and Queen of Gospel Country,” the husband-and-wife pair turned award-winning duo, lean into their Americana roots and deliver a standout, homegrown track.
Take a listen here.
5Colin Stough
Colin Stough can’t get an ex off his mind in the official music video for “Makes Two of Us.”
“The music video for ‘Makes Two of Us’ is about how your mind keeps wandering to your ex after a breakup. So, in the clip, you see these two characters living their daily lives while constant flashes of memories between them keep happening,” shares Stough. “It shows how often you’re just doing whatever, yet you find yourself completely lost in thought – thinking about the other person. It starts happening so often that you get to a point where you’re just kind of like, ‘Well, if I can’t get ‘em off my mind, what could it hurt to just go there again?’”
Take a listen here.
6Blessing Offor – Dolly Parton
Building upon the success of two GRAMMY® nominations and coming off the first leg of a national tour with Lauren Daigle, two-time DOVE Award winner Blessing Offor has released a brand-new track today, “Somebody’s Child,” featuring a collaboration with global music icon Dolly Parton.
Take a listen here.
7Lily Rose
Lily Rose first burst onto the scene with her distinct vocals and unique perspective, earning the trust of her fans one city at a time as she toured with country’s biggest stars.
Lily Rose delivers her highly-anticipated EP Runnin’ Outta Time to fans, bringing a modern approach to songs about family, hometowns, and living life to its fullest.
Take a listen here.
8Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett returns with “Beautiful As You” – a danceable dose of cutting-edge country, born from the awestruck glow of true love. Exploding like a chain reaction of heart-pounding country with a progressive edge, the high-energy anthem is filled with quick-hitting lyrics and lush soundscapes, representing the first taste of Thomas Rhett’s upcoming seventh studio album.
Take a listen here.
9Reba
Reba McEntire commanded the stage as she debuted her new single “I Can’t” on NBC’s The Voice last night, delivering a powerhouse performance complete with pyrotechnics. The driving anthem is the first track from Reba’s upcoming album and was penned by Victoria Banks, Tania Hancheroff and Tia Sillers.
“I’m thrilled to have new music to share with my fans, and ‘I can’t’ wait to hear what they think about it,” Reba said. “This is such a powerful song, and I’m looking forward to performing it again next week at the ACM Awards.”
Take a listen here.
