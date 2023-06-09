Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 9, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 9, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Barnes & Noble

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Burger King Closes on Columbia Ave in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Located at 2009 Columbia Avenue, the restaurant is now vacant. Read more.

3Photos: Day 1 of CMA Fest 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

Lainey Wilson kicked off the Riverfront Stage performing to a full capacity crowd, and brought out special guest Lukas Nelson. Read more.

4The Roles of the Father of the Bride and Father of the Groom

The-Barn-at-Spring-Lake

The moment your son or daughter gets engaged is momentous. At first, you might feel a bit in a daze, and then you’ll remember you are now the father of the bride or groom. That brings up questions about your role and what people will expect from you. Read more.

5Five Points Post Office in Historic Downtown Franklin Seeks New Operator

Franklin Five Points
photo by Donna Vissman

In 2020, Jeff Nichols became the operator for the post office in Franklin after the former operator, Tom Otte retired. Read more.

