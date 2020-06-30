



UnitedHealthcare is hosting an outside, drive-through event with Connectus Health, Nashville Diaper Connection and Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, June 30, for families with children in need of immunizations, diapers and food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tents will be set up to offer curbside immunizations and to schedule future health screenings for children 18 and under and to distribute food and diapers. Insurance is not required to obtain immunizations, and there will be no out-of-pocket cost to any patient.

UnitedHealthcare will be giving out hand sanitizer, cloth face masks and well-child educational materials. Health immunization certificates will also be provided to satisfy Metro Public School attendance requirements.

The community is invited to attend. However, in order to receive food and diapers, children must be present in the car, and they must receive immunizations or be able to show proof of current immunization status.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 9-11:30 a.m. CDT

WHERE: CONNECTUS Vine Hill, 601 Benton Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204

COVID-19’s unprecedented disruption to daily life is further compounding the challenges faced by our community’s vulnerable families and children.

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control, childhood vaccinations and well-child visits have dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is essential children maintain routine health care. Children not protected by vaccines could face increased risks for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, especially as communities relax social distancing requirements.

Tennesseans also need basic food and supplies more than ever. Second Harvest Food Bank has distributed an extra 200,000 meals each week and expanded its Emergency Food Box program due to COVID-19. Nashville Diaper Connection is distributing an extra 175,000 diapers per month in response to COVID-19-related needs. Additionally, one in three families in Nashville struggle to afford diapers, which they are not legally allowed to purchase with their SNAP cards.

UnitedHealth Group has made an initial investment of $75 million over the last two months to help fight COVID-19 in impacted populations, ensuring the safety of health care workers, supporting high-risk members and patients, and providing much needed assistance to the hardest-hit communities. For information on UnitedHealth Group and UnitedHealthcare’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please read more here.



