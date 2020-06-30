Basil Lime Margarita

A most popular crowd-pleaser for the summer is the margarita. Check out three ways to make this drink using flavors like pomegranate, basil, and pineapple.

pomegranate margarita
photo from Rachel Uniatowski

1Pomegranate Margarita

1.5 oz    Patrón Silver
.75 oz    Fresh lime juice
.5 oz      Pomegranate juice
.25 oz    Agave nectar

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel placed directly into the glass

Golden Hour Margarita
photo from Rachel Uniatowski

2Golden Hour Margarita

1.5 oz    Patrón Reposado
.5 oz      Patrón Citrónge Orange
1 oz       Fresh pineapple juice
.5 oz      Fresh lime juice
.25 oz    Turmeric agave syrup*
+            Salt/turmeric/chili pepper rim
+            Pineapple wedge for garnish

Instructions: This drink can be shaken and served on the rocks or frozen. Rim a rocks glass with a mixture of equal parts salt, turmeric and chili pepper. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker or blender to combine. Pour into a rocks glass (filled with ice if you used a shaker). Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

*Turmeric agave syrup: Add 2 cups agave, 1 cup water, and 2 tablespoons turmeric powder to a saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently to incorporate the turmeric. Let cool and strain into a sealable bottle.

Basil Lime Margarita
photo from Rachel Uniatowski

3Basil Lime Margarita

2 oz       Roca Patrón Silver
1 oz       Fresh lime juice
1 oz       Simple syrup
4            Basil leaves
+            Kosher salt rim
+            Lime wheel for garnish

Instructions: Combine liquid ingredients and 3 basil leaves in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill.

Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and basil leaf

