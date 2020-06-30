2 Golden Hour Margarita

1.5 oz Patrón Reposado

.5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 oz Fresh pineapple juice

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Turmeric agave syrup*

+ Salt/turmeric/chili pepper rim

+ Pineapple wedge for garnish

Instructions: This drink can be shaken and served on the rocks or frozen. Rim a rocks glass with a mixture of equal parts salt, turmeric and chili pepper. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker or blender to combine. Pour into a rocks glass (filled with ice if you used a shaker). Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

*Turmeric agave syrup: Add 2 cups agave, 1 cup water, and 2 tablespoons turmeric powder to a saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently to incorporate the turmeric. Let cool and strain into a sealable bottle.