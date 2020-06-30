



Cynthia Jane “Cindy” Lumpkin, of Franklin, Tenn., who dedicated her professional and personal life to Christian service, died peacefully at home Friday, June 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 3, 1953, in Nashville to the late Rev. John Oscar Lumpkin II and Lorene Holland Lumpkin. Ms. Lumpkin’s parents were Southern Baptist Christian Social Ministers who held mission positions in Nashville, Alexandria, Va., Fort Worth, Texas, and Orlando, Fla. Ms. Lumpkin was steeped in diverse cultural settings and learned firsthand the work of Christian Service as a result of her parents’ calling, helping prepare her for her chosen vocation.

Ms. Lumpkin was a graduate of William Carey University with a B.A. in Theatre and Communications. She graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity. After college, she was commissioned into the Southern Baptist Journeyman Program, serving two years in Ethiopia. After seminary, she served on church staffs in Fairlea, W.Va., Hattiesburg, Miss., and New Orleans, La. From 1995 until her retirement in 2020, she worked at Lifeway Christian Resources in Nashville, where she held key positions as writer, editor, Early Childhood consultant and Resource Development Specialist.

She traveled internationally, including the Baltic states and Poland, where she performed Christian volunteer work. She crafted stained glass, quilted, and taught a preschool Sunday School class at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, where she was a longtime member. She was the faithful caregiver in later years for her centenarian mother and was a loving sister, aunt, and great aunt. A close friend to others, her devotion never wavered.

Ms. Lumpkin is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by brothers John O. Lumpkin (Eileen O’Donohoe) of Richardson, Texas, and Charles D. Lumpkin (Vicki Gapen) of Greensboro, N.C.; five nephews, John J. Lumpkin (Alice Srinivasan) of Louisville, Colo.; L. David Lumpkin (Sherry Dixon) of Rixeyville, Va.; Robin J. Lumpkin (Jennifer Menzel) of Richmond, Va.; Michael A. Lumpkin (Regina Times) of Lawrence, Kan.; and Andrew C. Lumpkin (Nicole Farrar) of Norfolk, Va. She is also survived by five grandnieces and seven grandnephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Ms. Lumpkin’s life. She requested to be cremated and her cremains will be buried near her parents’ graves in a private service in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Henderson County, Tenn. Those who wish to remember her in a special way may contribute to Forest Hills Baptist Church Enrichment Center, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, Tenn.; Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tenn.; or to a charity that serves at no cost those who are sick, homeless, incarcerated, hungry, poorly clothed or lonely.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:21



