Two Former TSC Players Selected by Nashville SC in 2020 MLS SuperDraft

Two former Tennessee Soccer Club players were selected in the 2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Tanner Dieterich was selected 28th overall in the first round, while Shak Adams was selected 54th overall in the third round. These are the first two former TSC players to represent the club in Major League Soccer.

Dieterich played for TSC as a youth until leaving after his freshman year of high school to participate in the US U17 Residency Program in Bradenton, FL. After high school, he played four years at Clemson University, where he was a four-year starter and three-year captain. He earned All-ACC Freshman team honors during his rookie campaign.

Adams played his entire youth career with TSC before graduating high school and playing for four years at Florida Gulf Coast University. Adams had a great career at FGCU, being named to the ASUN All-Conference team during his Sophomore, Junior and Senior seasons. He also was named to the United Soccer Coaches All Region team during his So – Sr seasons.

“We could not be more proud of Tanner and Shak for reaching this stage of their career,” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “They have all the qualities needed to become excellent professionals. It will be great to be able to follow their careers right in our back yard.”

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more tennesseesoccerclub.org.