Chopt Creative Salad Co., the fast-casual restaurant that reimagined what a salad can be, is excited to announce the opening of its second Nashville location at The Mall at Green Hills. In celebration of its grand opening on January 16, Chopt will open with limited hours the day prior (January 15) for its Chopt Gives charity give back benefitting the Middle Tennessee chapter of the Boys & Girls Club where you can enjoy a complimentary salad at the new location from 11:30 -1:30 and 4:30 – 6:30 by giving a donation to the Boys & Girls Club.

Known for making a salad the center of the meal, Chopt will continue to feature quality and flavor through its 18+ scratch-made dressings made each day with no added preservatives, ranging from crowd favorite Mexican Goddess to vegan Lemon Tahini dressing, featuring Seed + Mill’s organic. Building on its popular Warm Bowls offering, fans will enjoy the newly released Know Better Bowls limited-edition menu which highlights the brand’s launch of Cauliflower Rice and two new bowls designed for the latest lifestyle eating trends. These dishes, along with Chopt’s core menu, continue to reflect the thoughtful sourcing approach that the brand has taken since it first opened its doors in 2001.

“Since opening in Brentwood two years ago, we’ve received many requests to open a second location in Nashville closer to the city center,” says Colin McCabe, Chopt Co-founder. “The Mall at Green Hills was a natural choice for our second Nashville location, and we’re excited to continue our growth in a community that shares our passion for bold flavors, quality ingredients, and wellness.”

As is the custom for each of its new restaurant openings, Chopt will celebrate the opening of this new location by hosting a Chopt Gives Day from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. & again from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on January 15, where all customers who make a monetary donation to its charitable partner will receive a free salad (one per person).

“We are thrilled to partner with Chopt Salad. The funds raised during Chopt Gives will support our commitment to helping young people eat healthier and live healthy lifestyles,” said Jennifer Wheeler Buhrman, Chief Development Officer of Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee.

The Green Hills location features over 100 seats, including communal dining areas, comfortable booth seating, and outdoor seating. The store is located at 2126 Abbott Martin Rd, Nashville, TN 37215, and can be reached at (615) 669-4993. Chopt’s regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays, beginning on January 16.

For more information, please visit www.choptsalad.com.

About Chopt Creative Salad Company: Chopt is a creative salad company. Their business: making healthy eating as imaginative and fun as possible. The goal: to develop an innovative menu by selecting the best ingredients and crafting them into salads that people will actually crave. Chopt travels far for inspiration and then explores locally for the elements to bring the tastiest creations to life. From the classics and destination features to scratch-made dressings and naturally flavored teas and lemonades, Chopt’s mission: to transform the way we eat. Founded in New York City in 2001 by best friends Tony Shure and Colin McCabe, Chopt has expanded to a family of over 60 restaurants in New