Top Stories From January 13, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 13, 2025.
Photos: Raising Cane’s Opens in Franklin
Franklin – there’s a new Chicken Finger star moving to town! Raising Cane’s joins the lineup with the opening of its first Franklin Restaurant located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Read more
Grand Ole Opry Member Buck White Has Died
Buck White, patriarch of country music group The Whites, passed away on January 13, 2025, at age 94. Read more
J Crew Factory Opens Second Location in Williamson County
The storefront is at 2000 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs Marketplace shopping center. Read more
Groundbreaking Ceremony For TriStar Nolensville ER Set for Jan. 16
On Thursday, January 16, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center will celebrate the groundbreaking of TriStar Nolensville ER. Read more
Taquitos Sold at Aldi Recalled Due To Possible Metal Contamination
Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal. Read more
