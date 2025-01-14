Top Stories From January 13, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 13, 2025.

Franklin – there’s a new Chicken Finger star moving to town! Raising Cane’s joins the lineup with the opening of its first Franklin Restaurant located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Read more

Buck White, patriarch of country music group The Whites, passed away on January 13, 2025, at age 94. Read more

The storefront is at 2000 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs Marketplace shopping center. Read more

On Thursday, January 16, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center will celebrate the groundbreaking of TriStar Nolensville ER. Read more

Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal. Read more

