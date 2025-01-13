J Crew Factory Opens Second Location in Williamson County

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

J. Crew Factory recently opened a new store in Franklin.

The storefront is at 2000 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs Marketplace shopping center, next to the newly opened Nordstrom Rack.

Inside the store, you will find a selection of discounted men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing.

Hours of operation listed on the website state Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon – 6 pm. Private shopping is also available by appointment; contact the store at 615-905-0279.

There is another J. Crew Factory store in Williamson County in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood. There is also a location at Opry Mills, 260 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. J. Crew, at one point, had a regular store at the CoolSprings Galleria, which closed in 2017.

