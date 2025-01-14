Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Theme Nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 14, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the theme nights for select 2025 Major League Soccer matches at GEODIS Park, including returning fan favorites such as Star Wars Night™ presented by Coca-Cola (July 19 vs. Toronto FC) and the Military and Veterans Appreciation Match presented by Cat Financial (May 31 vs. New York City FC) as well as new Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai (March 8 vs. Portland Timbers). Theme nights will feature special promotions, giveaways, live entertainment, musical performances, and more.

During the 2025 Regular Season GEODIS Park is set to host 16 theme nights including the first ever Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai, which will highlight female empowerment during Women’s History Month, and highly anticipated returners such as 90’s Night presented by Renasant (Aug. 23 vs. Orlando City SC), Bark in the Park presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine (April 12 vs. Real Salt Lake), and Fan Appreciation Night which will be announced later in the season.

The list of announced 2025 Theme Nights is below:

Opening Night presented by Transcard: Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai: Saturday, March 8 vs. Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 8 vs. Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m. CT Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant: Saturday, March 22 vs. CF Montréal at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 22 vs. CF Montréal at 7:30 p.m. CT College Night: Saturday, March 29 vs. FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 29 vs. FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. CT Bark in the Park presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine: Saturday, April 12 vs. Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 12 vs. Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. CT Greener Goals Night presented by Captain Morgan: Saturday, April 26 vs. Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 26 vs. Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night presented by Publix: Saturday, May 10 vs. Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 10 vs. Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. CT Hospitality Night presented by C Spire: Wednesday, May 14 vs. New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, May 14 vs. New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. CT ‘Y’all Means All’ Pride Night: Saturday, May 17 vs. D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 17 vs. D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. CT Military and Veterans Appreciation Match presented by Cat Financial: Saturday, May 31 vs. New York City FC at 3:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 31 vs. New York City FC at 3:30 p.m. CT Americana Night: Saturday, July 5 vs. Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, July 5 vs. Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. CT Back-to-School Night: Wednesday, July 16 vs. Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, July 16 vs. Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT Star Wars Night ™ presented by Coca-Cola: Saturday, July 19 vs. Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

™ Saturday, July 19 vs. Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. CT 90’s Night presented by Renasant: Saturday, Aug. 23 vs. Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 23 vs. Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. CT Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Heineken: Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 p.m. CT

Other popular themes include: Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant (March 22 vs. CF Montréal), with the first 10,000 fans receiving a Hany Mukhtar bobblehead the day after the midfielder’s 30th birthday, Hospitality Night presented by C Spire (May 14 vs. New York Red Bulls), Americana Night (July 5 vs. Philadelphia Union), an Independence Day celebration featuring a post-match fireworks show at GEODIS Park, and ‘Y’all Means All’ Pride Night (May 17 vs. D.C. United), a match recognizing members of the LGBTQ+ community and organizations that spotlight inclusivity.

In addition to Pride Night, multiple theme nights will again celebrate the diversity of Nashville, including Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night presented by Publix (May 10 vs. Charlotte FC) and Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Heineken (Sept. 27 vs. Houston Dynamo).

GEODIS Park will also host Back-to-School Night (July 16 vs. Columbus Crew) and College Night (March 29 vs. FC Cincinnati), where local university students and alumni groups will be highlighted throughout the match.

In conjunction with MLS’ eighth edition of Greener Goals Week, the Boys in Gold will once again host Greener Goals Night presented by Captain Morgan (April 26 vs. Chicago Fire FC), an initiative around Earth Day designed to bring awareness to local and global sustainability programs.

Each match will feature various local musical acts across GEODIS Park including the National Anthem and the anticipated Guitar Riff prior to kickoff as well as a Hero of the Match that highlights the positive impacts of Middle Tennessee residents, a Hyundai Military Salute that recognizes service members from our community, Section 615, which designates seats to people and groups doing positive work in and around Nashville, and the GEODIS Ball Delivery.

Nashville SC 2025 MLS Regular Season single-game tickets will go on sale for current Season Ticket Members starting today, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. CT during an exclusive 24-hour sale window. Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Also starting Wednesday, Jan. 15, Season Tickets in the Supporters Section will be available for an initial $6.15 down at sign up with remaining monthly Membership payments running from Feb. 1 to July 1. More information regarding this promotion can be found here.

Prior to the regular season, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members can attend the club’s sole 2025 Preseason Training presented by Vanderbilt Health match at GEODIS Park when it hosts USL side Lexington SC on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. CT with tickets available at a later date. For more information, please visit NashvilleSC.com.