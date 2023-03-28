Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 28, 2023.
Metro Nashville Police released body cam footage of officers entering The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, after a shooting that killed six people. Read more.
Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.
Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades released the following statement regarding the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. Read more.
Lauren Daigle was originally scheduled to hold an album release party Monday night at Marathon Music Works, that event has been postponed to Wednesday, April 5th. Read more.
Metro Police Surveillance video shows the moments a shooter made their way into the Covenant school. Read more.