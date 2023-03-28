Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 28, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 28, 2023.

1Metro Police Release Body Cam Footage of Shooting at The Covenant School

Metro Nashville Police

Metro Nashville Police released body cam footage of officers entering The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, after a shooting that killed six people. Read more.

2Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia

photo from Mule Day Facebook

Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.

3Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Releases Statement After Covenant School Shooting

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades released the following statement regarding the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. Read more.

4Lauren Daigle Postpones Album Release, Invites Community to Vigil for Covenant School Community

Lauren Daigle was originally scheduled to hold an album release party Monday night at Marathon Music Works, that event has been postponed to Wednesday, April 5th. Read more.

5Surveillance Video Shows Shooter Enter Covenant School

Photos from Metro Police
Photos from Metro Police

Metro Police Surveillance video shows the moments a shooter made their way into the Covenant school. Read more.

