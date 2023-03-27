Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Releases Statement After Covenant School Shooting

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades released the following statement regarding the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

“Our hearts are with the students and staff of the Covenant School, the families of those who were lost, and the Metro Nashville PD officers who responded to today’s active shooter incident. We commend MNPD on their swift response; engaging the active shooter as soon as possible and ending the threat undoubtedly saved countless additional lives. Williamson County law enforcement, fire/rescue, and emergency medical service consistently prepare for active shooter situations. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also maintains an expansive SRO program, staffing both the Williamson County and Franklin Special School District with a minimum of one SRO on each campus. Our priority is the lives and safety of all those who live, work, attend school, and visit Williamson County. We are here with you and for you.”

