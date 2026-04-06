TDCI’s Securities Division Hosts America Saves Week 2026

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is a proud participant in 2026’s America Saves Week, an annual national campaign that encourages and empowers individuals, families, employers, and communities to check-in on their finances.

The campaign focuses on several important topics that make up consumers’ financial landscapes with a realistic economic approach, including saving for emergencies and unexpected expenses, leveraging automatic savings, retirement, and reducing debt; as well as more niche topics like talking to family members about money, understanding an employer’s financial wellbeing benefits, and the mental and emotional effects of financial stress.

“I encourage Tennesseans to join us for America Saves Week this year as we share tools and resources on social media to help individuals and families save successfully and work toward building financial resilience,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for the Securities Division Elizabeth Bowling.

During last year’s campaign, over 5,000 individuals from organizations nationwide reached over 28.5 million Americans, supporting their individual commitments to save more successfully.

The 2026 campaign theme is “Own Your Financial Story: Small Steps, Big Impact,” and takes place from April 6-10, 2026. Each day of America Saves Week will have its own theme that touches on five important areas of financial wellness.

Monday, April 6 – Building a Strong Foundation

Tuesday, April 7 – Be Ready for the Unexpected

Wednesday, April 8 – Dream Big, Plan with Purpose

Thursday, April 9 – Rewrite the Debt Narrative

Friday, April 10 – Create Your Financial Future

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For more information on financial education or to contact TDCI’s Securities Division, visit tn.gov/securities, email [email protected], or call 800-863-9117.

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