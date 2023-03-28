Metro Police Release Body Cam Footage of Shooting at The Covenant School

Metro Nashville Police released body cam footage of officers entering The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, after a shooting that killed six people.

MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus.

They fired on the active shooter, Audrey Haley, who was killed.

Watch their body camera footage here.

Metro Police also released surveillance video that shows the moments a shooter made their way into the Covenant school.

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.