The Taco Shop Brings Mexican Street Food to Franklin with Second Middle Tennessee Location

The Taco Shop, known for its Mexican street-food menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, and breakfast items, has expanded to Franklin with its second Middle Tennessee location.

The restaurant got its start in Murfreesboro, inside a Shell station at 2181 Old Fort Parkway, and recently announced the new Franklin outpost at 9040 Carothers Parkway, Suite B105.

“We are thrilled to announce our second location,” the restaurant shared via social media.

Prior to The Taco Shop, this space was home to Wilco Fusion.The Taco Shop offers happy hour every day from 2 pm until 5 pm with street tacos for $1.50.

The Taco Shop is open daily from 11 am until 8 pm. For the latest information, visit them on social media here.

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