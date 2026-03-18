Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 11-18, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Pelato Cool Springs Restaurant721914 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Better Days Diner812041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Cafe India92101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Mexicali Grill931724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Sweethaven931015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×