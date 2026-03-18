Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 18, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 11-18, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Pelato Cool Springs Restaurant 72 1914 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Better Days Diner 81 2041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Cafe India 92 101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Mexicali Grill 93 1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Sweethaven 93 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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