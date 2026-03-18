Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity984018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Corelife Eatery98401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
The Franklin Mercantile Company99100 4th N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine03/17/2026
Winstead Elementary School994080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303100553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Moe's Southwest Grill96401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Fairview Elementary School1001708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/17/2026
McAlister's Deli97401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Jade Wok957026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Blue Coast Burrito994091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Home 2 Suites Restaurant99107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2026
Subway #28363974910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Pasta N Cream991203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Hardee's Of Fairview997003 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/17/2026
Sleep Inn Food1001611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/16/2026
BEO OF FRANKILN SENIORS98314 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Happenchance Social Lounge1007180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Jackson National Life Cafeteria100300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Mojo's Tacos982000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up03/16/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930399553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/16/2026
Dunkin' Donuts991306 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/16/2026
The Academy Of Heritage Commons1004615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/16/2026
The Academy Of Heritage Commons-DcApproval4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179Child Care Facilities Routine03/16/2026
St. Michael's Academy Kitchen1007674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Ugadi Indian Grill Bar99515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Jason's Deli983065 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/16/2026
Ugadi Indian Grill96515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/16/2026
Super Suppers1001031 Riverside Dr. STE M Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Jersey Mikes Subs991175 Meridian Blvd. STE-110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Just Love Coffee1004816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Primrose School Cool Springs Plant991010 Windcross Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Pelato Cool Springs Restaurant721914 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Pelato Cool Springs Bar100PO Box 22629 Nashville TN 37202Food Service Routine03/16/2026
Franklin Bakehouse99100 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Burger Up95401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2026
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood925107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/13/2026
Best Western Cont. Breakfast991308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Franklin Social100231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
The Taco Shop959040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2026
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine03/13/2026
Scout's Pub98158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Sweethaven931015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Poke Bros Franklin Inc98430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/13/2026
High Brow Brew99188 Front St. Sutie 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time Cold Plunge Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Life Time - Women's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2026
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service983601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs1007344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Sonic Drive In #201298401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Slim & Husky's Pizza98230 Franklin Rd STE-11K Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant967177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Great Wall964825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Starbucks # 139871004839 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/12/2026
South Franklin Learning LLC100120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/12/2026
South Franklin Learning LLCApproval120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/12/2026
Churchill's Bar1007180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Holiday Inn Express1008097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/12/2026
West Coast Taco Shop997177 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Better Days Diner812041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station1001201 Liberty Pike STE-113 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/12/2026
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint987223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Homewood Suites Restaurant992225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Churchill's977180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2026
Frothy Monkey98125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Mexicali Grill931724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2026
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine03/11/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites91111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/11/2026
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine03/11/2026
Hogwood BBQ99600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Franklin Child Care Food984055 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Boulevard Deli1001016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Cafe India92101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Fika Cafe99158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Salad Works964935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant100217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/11/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop96188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2026
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool942000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel93217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/11/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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