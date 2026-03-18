Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Corelife Eatery 98 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 The Franklin Mercantile Company 99 100 4th N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/17/2026 Winstead Elementary School 99 4080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Moe's Southwest Grill 96 401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Fairview Elementary School 100 1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 McAlister's Deli 97 401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Jade Wok 95 7026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 99 4091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Home 2 Suites Restaurant 99 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Subway #28363 97 4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Pasta N Cream 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Hardee's Of Fairview 99 7003 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Sleep Inn Food 100 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/16/2026 BEO OF FRANKILN SENIORS 98 314 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Happenchance Social Lounge 100 7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Jackson National Life Cafeteria 100 300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Mojo's Tacos 98 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303 99 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Dunkin' Donuts 99 1306 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 The Academy Of Heritage Commons 100 4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 The Academy Of Heritage Commons-Dc Approval 4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/16/2026 St. Michael's Academy Kitchen 100 7674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Ugadi Indian Grill Bar 99 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Jason's Deli 98 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Ugadi Indian Grill 96 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Super Suppers 100 1031 Riverside Dr. STE M Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Jersey Mikes Subs 99 1175 Meridian Blvd. STE-110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Just Love Coffee 100 4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Primrose School Cool Springs Plant 99 1010 Windcross Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Pelato Cool Springs Restaurant 72 1914 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Pelato Cool Springs Bar 100 PO Box 22629 Nashville TN 37202 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Franklin Bakehouse 99 100 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Burger Up 95 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood 92 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/13/2026 Best Western Cont. Breakfast 99 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Franklin Social 100 231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 The Taco Shop 95 9040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/13/2026 Scout's Pub 98 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Sweethaven 93 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Poke Bros Franklin Inc 98 430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 High Brow Brew 99 188 Front St. Sutie 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time Cold Plunge Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Life Time - Women's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service 98 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Sonic Drive In #2012 98 401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Slim & Husky's Pizza 98 230 Franklin Rd STE-11K Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant 96 7177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Great Wall 96 4825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Starbucks # 13987 100 4839 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 South Franklin Learning LLC 100 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 South Franklin Learning LLC Approval 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/12/2026 Churchill's Bar 100 7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Holiday Inn Express 100 8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/12/2026 West Coast Taco Shop 99 7177 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Better Days Diner 81 2041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-113 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 98 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Homewood Suites Restaurant 99 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Churchill's 97 7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Frothy Monkey 98 125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Mexicali Grill 93 1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/11/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 91 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/11/2026 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 03/11/2026 Hogwood BBQ 99 600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Franklin Child Care Food 98 4055 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Boulevard Deli 100 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Cafe India 92 101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Fika Cafe 99 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Salad Works 96 4935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 100 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 96 188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 94 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Hotel 93 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/11/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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