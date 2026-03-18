Health Scores: Williamson County for March 18, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 11-18, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Corelife Eatery
|98
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|The Franklin Mercantile Company
|99
|100 4th N. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/17/2026
|Winstead Elementary School
|99
|4080 Columbia Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|96
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Fairview Elementary School
|100
|1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|McAlister's Deli
|97
|401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Jade Wok
|95
|7026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|99
|4091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Home 2 Suites Restaurant
|99
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Subway #28363
|97
|4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Pasta N Cream
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Hardee's Of Fairview
|99
|7003 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Sleep Inn Food
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|BEO OF FRANKILN SENIORS
|98
|314 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Happenchance Social Lounge
|100
|7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Jackson National Life Cafeteria
|100
|300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Mojo's Tacos
|98
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303
|99
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Dunkin' Donuts
|99
|1306 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons
|100
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons-Dc
|Approval
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station TN 37179
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/16/2026
|St. Michael's Academy Kitchen
|100
|7674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
|99
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Jason's Deli
|98
|3065 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Ugadi Indian Grill
|96
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Super Suppers
|100
|1031 Riverside Dr. STE M Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|99
|1175 Meridian Blvd. STE-110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Just Love Coffee
|100
|4816 N. Main Street Suite N Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Primrose School Cool Springs Plant
|99
|1010 Windcross Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Pelato Cool Springs Restaurant
|72
|1914 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Pelato Cool Springs Bar
|100
|PO Box 22629 Nashville TN 37202
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Franklin Bakehouse
|99
|100 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Burger Up
|95
|401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood
|92
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/13/2026
|Best Western Cont. Breakfast
|99
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Franklin Social
|100
|231 Public Square 4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|The Taco Shop
|95
|9040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/13/2026
|Scout's Pub
|98
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Sweethaven
|93
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|98
|430 Cool Spring Blvd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|High Brow Brew
|99
|188 Front St. Sutie 102 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time Cold Plunge Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2026
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service
|98
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Sonic Drive In #2012
|98
|401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Slim & Husky's Pizza
|98
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11K Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant
|96
|7177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Great Wall
|96
|4825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Starbucks # 13987
|100
|4839 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|South Franklin Learning LLC
|100
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|South Franklin Learning LLC
|Approval
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/12/2026
|Churchill's Bar
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|West Coast Taco Shop
|99
|7177 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Better Days Diner
|81
|2041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-113 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|98
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Homewood Suites Restaurant
|99
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Churchill's
|97
|7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Frothy Monkey
|98
|125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Mexicali Grill
|93
|1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/11/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|91
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/11/2026
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/11/2026
|Hogwood BBQ
|99
|600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Franklin Child Care Food
|98
|4055 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Boulevard Deli
|100
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Cafe India
|92
|101 International Dr. STE-106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Fika Cafe
|99
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Salad Works
|96
|4935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|100
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|96
|188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|94
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|93
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/11/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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