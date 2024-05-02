Tennessee Sells Out Of Football Season Tickets For Second Straight Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – For the second consecutive year, Tennessee Athletics has sold out all 70,500 of its football season ticket inventory in historic Neyland Stadium before the summer.

It’s the third consecutive season that Tennessee has eclipsed its strategic plan goal. The incredible demand for season tickets along with a growing season ticket interest list of nearly 15,000 comes during an era of stadium downsizing across the country, further illustrating the passion of Vol Nation.

“Vol Nation has proven once again why they are the best fan base in all of sports,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “It’s truly remarkable to think that we have sold out all 70,000+ of our season tickets for the second straight year. We can’t wait to host everyone again this fall on Rocky Top!”

Rise Glorious, Tennessee Athletics’ comprehensive strategic plan, unveiled ambitious season-ticket benchmarks through the 2026-27 athletic year. In the fall of 2022, the department surpassed its goal of 56,000 with 61,490 season tickets sold. Last season’s sellout figure surpassed the target mark of 61,500 by 9,500 tickets.

It’s the third time in the past 23 seasons that UT has sold out of its football season ticket inventory, doing so in August 2016 prior to last May.

This comes on the heels of the Volunteers leading the SEC in total home attendance (713,405) and average home attendance (101,915) for the 2023 season. Those figures ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the nation.

Tennessee carries a streak of 13 consecutive sellouts into its 2024 home opener versus Chattanooga on Aug. 31. The Vols have drawn an accumulated attendance of 2,108,220 in the White/ Josh Heupel era (22 games, 2021-present).

Neyland Stadium is undergoing a historic renovation, modernizing the fan experience through enhanced amenities and diversified seating options. RockyTopWifi, Neyland Stadium’s new Wi-Fi system, debuted during the 2023 season and will be fully functional for the 2024 campaign.

Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the 2025 season ticket interest form.

In addition, tickets to the Vols’ Sept. 7 game against NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium are on sale now at AllVols.com. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee Athletics Rise Glorious Football Season Ticket Goals

Year Goal Actual Sold 2022-23 56,000 61,490 2023-24 61,000 70,500 (sold out) 2024-25 68,000 70,500 (sold out) 2025-26 69,000 2026-27 70,000

Source: UT Sports

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email