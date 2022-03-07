Tasting Event Bourbon and Bubbles Fest Returns to Franklin This Spring

After a successful inaugural event last year, Bourbon and Bubbles Fest is returning to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this spring.

The inclusive tasting event for bourbon, bubbles, spirits and wine will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 4 pm – 8 pm. The event also features live music and delicious food for purchase from area restaurants. Must be 21+ to attend.

Some of the vendors on hand for tasting will include Four Gate, Old Hickory Bourbon, and 071 Prosecco.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Friends of Franklin Parks, a not-for-profit organization that was formed to bridge the gap between the services and amenities offered by government funding and those that allow us to take full advantage of the incredible natural and historic resources of our community.

Buy your tickets here.