New Music for You to Hear this Week: March 7, 2022

5 Adam Sanders – “Good Day to Fly”

Adam Sanders released a touching single on healing after loss with “Good Day to Fly.”

“‘A Good Day To Fly’ is a special song to me because it was inspired by a conversation my dad and uncle had the day my Grandpa passed away last February,” explains Sanders. “The lyrics have that tear in your eye, but smile on your face, kind of feel to me and I hope it’s something fans can relate to and helps them remember and honor the people they have lost in their lives.”