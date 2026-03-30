Subway Offers BOGO Footlongs to Help Americans Struggling with Rising Gas Prices

Subway is giving Sub Club members a free footlong sandwich with the purchase of another footlong throughout April 2026. The promotion runs April 1 through April 28 and is available exclusively through the Subway app and website using promo code FLBOGO. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Subway BOGO Footlong Deal?

Subway is offering a buy one, get one free footlong promotion for all Sub Club members during April 2026. Members can redeem the deal by entering promo code FLBOGO at checkout on the Subway app or at Subway.com. The free sandwich must be of equal or lesser value than the purchased footlong.

Who Can Get the Free Subway Footlong?

The offer is open to existing Sub Club members and anyone who joins Sub Club during the promotional period. New members can sign up through the Subway app or website and immediately take advantage of the BOGO deal using the same promo code FLBOGO.

How Do You Redeem the Subway BOGO Offer?

To redeem the free footlong, customers must place their order through the Subway app or Subway.com and enter promo code FLBOGO at checkout. The deal is not available for in-store orders, third-party delivery, catering, or gift card purchases.

When Does the Subway Free Footlong Promotion End?

The BOGO footlong promotion runs from April 1 through April 28, 2026, at participating U.S. Subway locations. Customers should act before the end of April to take advantage of the deal.

What Sandwiches Are Excluded From the Subway BOGO?

The free footlong offer excludes the Fresh Fit, 5 Meat Italian, and Big Hot Pastrami sandwiches. Add-on toppings are priced separately, and the offer cannot be combined with other promotions. Limit one use per order.

Where Can You Learn More About Subway Sub Club Deals?

Customers can visit the Subway app or Subway.com to join Sub Club, redeem the BOGO offer, and explore other current promotions including Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day deals.

Source: Subway

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