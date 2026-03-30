Predators Fall to Lightning as Third-period Rally Falls Short

March 29, 2026 — Nashville had the right answer after Tampa Bay struck twice in 20 seconds early in the third, but the Predators couldn’t complete the comeback, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
Nashville broke through in the second period when Joakim Kemell tipped home his first NHL goal at 8:31, assisted by Filip Forsberg and Justin Barron. Tampa Bay answered at 13:32 via Jake Guentzel to level it heading into the third.
Goaltending
|Goalie
|DEC
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|SO
|TOI
|Justus Annunen (NSH)
|L
|3
|28
|25
|.893
|0
|58:54
|Jonas Johansson (TBL)
|W
|2
|31
|29
|.935
|0
|60:00
Justus Annunen made 25 saves but couldn’t stop the Lightning’s third-period burst. Jonas Johansson was sharp throughout, turning aside 29 of 31 shots for the win.
Special teams and possession
Nashville went 0-for-3 on the power play while Tampa Bay finished 0-for-3 as well. The Predators held a slight edge in shot attempts at 5-on-5 but were outpaced in dangerous chance generation, with Guentzel and Brayden Point driving Tampa’s attack at a high rate.
Point scorers
|Player
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|SOG
|Type
|TOI
|Filip Forsberg (NSH)
|1
|1
|2
|+2
|4
|EV
|19:37
|Joakim Kemell (NSH)
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|2
|EV
|8:16
|Justin Barron (NSH)
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|1
|EV
|14:22
|Fedor Svechkov (NSH)
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|2
|EV
|14:55
|Adam Wilsby (NSH)
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|1
|EV
|14:57
|Jake Guentzel (TBL)
|1
|2
|3
|+3
|3
|EV
|18:46
|Brandon Hagel (TBL)
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|5
|EV
|22:20
|Corey Perry (TBL)
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|2
|EV
|12:59
|Darren Raddysh (TBL)
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|1
|EV
|23:51
|Charle-Edouard D’Astous (TBL)
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|0
|EV
|15:52
|Emil Martinsen Lilleberg (TBL)
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|1
|EV
|17:34
Forsberg’s 34th goal of the season came 20 seconds after Hagel put Tampa ahead, pulling Nashville within one. Guentzel paced the Lightning with a three-point night, scoring once and setting up both Tampa Bay third-period goals.
Please join our FREE Newsletter