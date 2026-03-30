Predators Fall to Lightning as Third-period Rally Falls Short

March 29, 2026 — Nashville had the right answer after Tampa Bay struck twice in 20 seconds early in the third, but the Predators couldn’t complete the comeback, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

Nashville broke through in the second period when Joakim Kemell tipped home his first NHL goal at 8:31, assisted by Filip Forsberg and Justin Barron. Tampa Bay answered at 13:32 via Jake Guentzel to level it heading into the third.

Goaltending

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Justus Annunen (NSH) L 3 28 25 .893 0 58:54 Jonas Johansson (TBL) W 2 31 29 .935 0 60:00

Justus Annunen made 25 saves but couldn’t stop the Lightning’s third-period burst. Jonas Johansson was sharp throughout, turning aside 29 of 31 shots for the win.

Special teams and possession

Nashville went 0-for-3 on the power play while Tampa Bay finished 0-for-3 as well. The Predators held a slight edge in shot attempts at 5-on-5 but were outpaced in dangerous chance generation, with Guentzel and Brayden Point driving Tampa’s attack at a high rate.

Point scorers

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Filip Forsberg (NSH) 1 1 2 +2 4 EV 19:37 Joakim Kemell (NSH) 1 0 1 +2 2 EV 8:16 Justin Barron (NSH) 0 1 1 +2 1 EV 14:22 Fedor Svechkov (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 2 EV 14:55 Adam Wilsby (NSH) 0 1 1 +2 1 EV 14:57 Jake Guentzel (TBL) 1 2 3 +3 3 EV 18:46 Brandon Hagel (TBL) 1 0 1 +1 5 EV 22:20 Corey Perry (TBL) 1 0 1 +2 2 EV 12:59 Darren Raddysh (TBL) 0 1 1 +1 1 EV 23:51 Charle-Edouard D’Astous (TBL) 0 1 1 +1 0 EV 15:52 Emil Martinsen Lilleberg (TBL) 0 1 1 +1 1 EV 17:34

Forsberg’s 34th goal of the season came 20 seconds after Hagel put Tampa ahead, pulling Nashville within one. Guentzel paced the Lightning with a three-point night, scoring once and setting up both Tampa Bay third-period goals.

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