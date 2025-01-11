Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestone with Annual State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 21st anniversary and the achievements of its members at its Annual State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony on Dec. 12 at the UAW Hall.

In 2024, the Chamber saw a membership increase to 539, including 128 new members and a 86% retention rate. It hosted a record-setting 64 programs and events, and participated in 40 ribbon cuttings, highlighting the expanding business community in Spring Hill.

The annual award recipients included:

George Bobier Ambassador of the Year Award: Alan Delaney, Legacy Exteriors

Jim Grimes Board Member of the Year Award: Lyndsay Sullivan, Bone & Joint Institute

New Member of the Year Award: The Awaken House (Owners: Lydia Ingegneri, Erinn Hartwell, and Scott Ingegneri); Nominees also included Downey Digital Media, Tech Squared, and Listerhill Credit Union.

Chamber Member of the Year Award: Hampton Inn Spring Hill; Nominees also included Costa Vida, Birdy Grace Boutique, and Concierge Ride.

The event concluded with a keynote address on collaboration by Rod Thurley, Vistage Advisory Board Chair and Executive Coach in Middle Tennessee.

Executive Director Rebecca Melton expressed gratitude toward the members during the State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony. “Over the last year we worked diligently with our members and partners to create innovative programs and events so that business could thrive in our wonderful community of Spring Hill and beyond. We are looking forward to valuable connections being made in 2025.”

Rodney Holliman, 2025 Board Chair, expressed the board’s appreciation to Rebecca Melton and all the chamber staff for all their hard work and dedication. “2024 was a very challenging year for the chamber and all the businesses in Spring Hill. Inflation, national elections and economic volatility highlighted 2024. The Chamber remains strong and dedicated to providing the best value for our over 500 member businesses.”

