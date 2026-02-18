Spend an Evening with Sally Jones Lloyd at the Franklin Theatre

Join beloved storyteller Sally Lloyd-Jones for the release of her new book Jesus: Our True Friend on April 24 at 7pm at the Franklin Theatre. She will be joined by acclaimed singer/songwriter Jon Guerra for an evening filled with stories and songs at the Franklin Theatre. Perfect for families and fans of Sally’s beloved books, this event promises a truly lovely and deeply moving evening in Franklin.

Tickets are $30 each and include one copy of the book Jesus: Our True Friend. VIP Tickets are $89 each and include on copy of the book, reserved front row seating, and a special signing event at Landmark Booksellers before the event.

Children under 2 do not require a ticket if they are able to sit on a ticketholder’s lap.

Find tickets here.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email