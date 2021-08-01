Southern Land Company Breaks Ground on Active Adult Community at Westhaven

Southern Land Company (SLC), a Nashville-based national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, broke ground on an active adult community at Westhaven in Franklin, adding a market segment that SLC has been hearing about for years from homebuyers. The active adult community will be dedicated solely for residents 55 and over with no children under the age of 19 residing with them. Residents will enjoy maintenance-free living and the beauty, amenities, and programming offered at Westhaven.

There will be several product series offered at the new active adult community, all of which will be newly designed by SLC’s in-house designers and architects and built by SLC Homes, the company’s in-house homebuilding group. All homes will feature one-floor living with some having options for second-floor bedrooms and living space. Approximately 200 for-sale homes will be built.

Part of the active adult community will be dedicated to an independent living community, which will allow for approximately 200 rental options. The independent living community is expected to offer dining options as well as a full amenities and programming for residents. SLC plans to partner with a leading regional developer and operator of independent living communities to bring this lifestyle alternative to Westhaven. More information regarding this partnership is forthcoming.

“Expanding into the active adult market at Westhaven is an exciting and logical progression for us,” said Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO. “Over the last 18 years, Westhaven has grown into a remarkable community that is beloved by so many. We listened to our current residents who shared they want to stay within Westhaven because they appreciate the lifestyle that is offered in the community but are ready to downsize from their larger homes and share an intimate community dedicated to older residents. We believe this is a perfect opportunity and place for them to move into this next chapter.”

Downey added that some residents seek an active adult community at Westhaven for more personal reasons, too.

“Westhaven is known as a wonderful, family-friendly community,” said Downey. “For some, the active adult offerings mean a chance to live just down the street from their children and grandchildren. For others, it may simply mean moving into a uniquely beautiful place alongside others living a similar lifestyle. No matter their reasons for seeking an active adult community, we are thrilled to welcome residents in the next several years. We look forward to sharing more details later this year.”

Downey was joined at the groundbreaking by SLC President and COO Brian Sewell and additional SLC senior leadership. Several attendees from the City of Franklin were present as well, including Mayor Ken Moore, Alderman Beverly Burger, Alderman Margaret Martin, and retired former Planning Director Bob Martin. Members of the Jewell and Magli families, who were instrumental in the creation of Westhaven, also attended.

The new active adult community will be located at the southeast corner of Highway 96 and Boyd Mill Avenue, which was previously owned by the Jewell family.

Development on the property is expected to begin late this summer with sales expected to begin in late 2022. SLC expects the first homes to be ready for move-in in 2023.

To register for more information about the active adult community or independent living at Westhaven, visit WesthavenTN.com.

For more information about Southern Land Company, please visit https://southernland.com/.