Southern Domestic Diva Partners with Joe Beretta Foundation to Provide Free Home Cleanings

Southern Domestic Diva is proud to announce a new partnership with The Joe Beretta Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports families navigating the challenges of advanced heart failure.

Through this partnership, Southern Domestic Diva will provide complimentary home cleanings to families receiving support from the Joe Beretta Foundation. These services are designed to ease the burden of day-to-day life while families focus on their loved ones’ health and healing.

“We are thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our passion for serving others. The Joe Beretta Foundation provides vital resources to families in crisis, including emergency housing and financial assistance. By offering our cleaning services, we hope to bring peace and comfort into the homes of families going through some of the toughest moments of their lives,” Southern Domestic Diva states in a press release.

“At Southern Domestic Diva, we believe in showing up where it matters most—and this partnership is a meaningful extension of that mission. We’re honored to support the Foundation’s work and look forward to making a lasting impact together.”

Learn more at southerndomesticdiva.com.

