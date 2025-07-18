7/18/25: Severe Weather Alert – Heat Index Could Reach 105

Current Weather: Partly Sunny with Chances of Showers and Thunderstorms

It’s currently 5:00 AM in Williamson County, TN, with temperatures at 81°F. The humidity level is 74%, making it feel quite warm outside. Winds are calm, contributing to the overall atmosphere as partly sunny skies transition to chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Weather Changes Coming

Expect significant changes as we move through the day. While it may feel warm now, the increasing humidity and eventual thunderstorms will create a heavier feel later. The high today is forecasted to reach 93°F, which means it could feel even warmer with the added humidity and cloud cover.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, the weather will shift from partly sunny conditions to a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms as the afternoon progresses. Prepare for potential rainfall and wind gusts with these storms. The temperature will remain warm, with a low of 74°F expected tonight, making it a muggy evening. Stay aware of rapidly changing conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans.