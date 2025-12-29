Southall Farm & Inn Adds Joyland Food Truck to Franklin Resort’s Culinary Lineup

Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin is now offering a popular burger joint, Joyland, which has officially “checked in” at Southall. Earlier this month, Joyland opened its third Nashville-area location via a food truck at the Franklin luxury resort Southall Farm & Inn. Located on The Rambling Pad near the greenhouses, hotel guests and locals can grab a bite Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 pm., or order through delivery services like Uber Eats and Postmates.

Founded by Chef Sean Brock, Joyland is known for its crustburgers, crinkle fries, and milkshakes made with regionally sourced ingredients from purveyors like Bear Creek Farms. Joyland’s arrival at Southall seamlessly blends with Southall’s recent operational ownership of Brock’s flagship East-Nashville restaurant, Audrey, earlier this year. Joyland’s arrival further expands Southall’s culinary footprint, including Southall’s signature restaurant January which was recently recognized with a MICHELIN Green Star in the Michelin Guide to the South.

Southall Farm & Inn is located at 2301 Limbertwig Pass, Franklin, TN 37064.

MORE EAT AND DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email