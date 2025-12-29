AMC Theatres Sees 5.5 Million Moviegoers During Final Weekend of 2025

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), today announced that its final weekend of 2025 was among the busiest of the year. More than 5.5 million moviegoers watched a film at AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas globally from Thursday, December 25, through Sunday, December 28, marking AMC Entertainment’s second-busiest Thursday-through-Sunday weekend of 2025 worldwide.

Attendance was spread across several new releases and holdover titles. For the second consecutive weekend, AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH led the way domestically, with MARTY SUPREME, ZOOTOPIA 2, THE HOUSEMAID, and new release ANACONDA all reported to have generated at least $14 million each at the domestic box office.

Internationally, more than 1.7 million moviegoers attended a film at an ODEON Cinemas location, making it AMC Entertainment’s busiest international weekend of 2025.

With holiday moviegoing in full swing, AMC moviegoers can find great value options this week, including 50% off tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the United States. Fans of Stranger Things are also gearing up for promotional fan screenings of the highly anticipated Stranger Things series finale, coming to AMC Theatres on December 31 and January 1. More details about this special event and how AMC guests can secure their seat can be found here: Stranger Things promotional fan screenings at AMC .

Tickets and showtimes for all movies playing at U.S. AMC locations can be found at amctheatres.com and on the AMC mobile app. Tickets for AMC’s international locations are available at odeoncinemasgroup.com.

