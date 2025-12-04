AMC Theatres to Screen Stranger Things Series Finale Over New Year’s Weekend

AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that the Netflix Stranger Things series finale will be presented in a special two-night promotional engagement at 200 U.S. AMC locations on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on December 31, fans will have the opportunity to gather at participating AMC theatres for a celebratory first showing of the highly anticipated conclusion to the global phenomenon.

Guests can secure their seats by purchasing a $20 food & beverage credit, good toward any food and beverage items at AMC concession stands on the day of the show. The credit will be available for purchase, and allow guests to select their seat, beginning Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET, while supplies last. The $20 food & beverage credit is not refundable.

This marks yet another opportunity for AMC and Netflix to deliver fan-favorite content theatrically. AMC and Netflix previously worked together in October to bring special Halloween weekend screenings of KPop Demon Hunters.

Even so, there is progress. AMC showed KPop Demon Hunters at Halloween, and at year end we will showcase the finale of Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s finest efforts. The series finale of Stranger Things represents a milestone moment for one of the defining entertainment franchises of this era. AMC is proud to be providing it to Stranger Things fans at approximately 200 of our U.S. theatres, and we look forward to more opportunities for Netflix and AMC to join forces in the months and years ahead.”

Due to the unique and limited nature of this special experience, passes and A-List are not eligible for this event, and guests cannot redeem AMC Stubs points to purchase the $20 Food & Beverage credit.

Additional information, including participating AMC locations and showtime details, will be available on the AMC Theatres mobile app, and at AMCTheatres.com/StrangerThings.

Source: AMC Theatres

