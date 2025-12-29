12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 33°F with Winds Up to 14 mph

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are blowing at 14 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents of Williamson County have experienced clear skies. The temperature earlier reached a high of 52.9°F and is expected to drop to a low of 25.7°F tonight. Wind speeds today have reached up to 15.5 mph, and despite a 61% chance of precipitation, no rainfall has occurred.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, and the temperature is forecasted to reach a low of 25.7°F. The wind will slightly decrease with speeds dropping to around 12.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy the clear and calm weather for the remainder of the day and into the night.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
26°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
61% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 53°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 50°F 34°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here