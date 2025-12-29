12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 33°F with Winds Up to 14 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are blowing at 14 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents of Williamson County have experienced clear skies. The temperature earlier reached a high of 52.9°F and is expected to drop to a low of 25.7°F tonight. Wind speeds today have reached up to 15.5 mph, and despite a 61% chance of precipitation, no rainfall has occurred.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, and the temperature is forecasted to reach a low of 25.7°F. The wind will slightly decrease with speeds dropping to around 12.9 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy the clear and calm weather for the remainder of the day and into the night.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 26°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 61% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 53°F 26°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 36°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast Friday 52°F 41°F Rain: moderate Saturday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light Sunday 50°F 34°F Overcast

