Jennifer Flaugher Retires After Nearly Three Decades With WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is marking the retirement of Jennifer Flaugher following 29 years of service to the department.

Flaugher spent her career serving in several key behind-the-scenes roles, including CID clerk, evidence custodian, and most recently as a member of the sheriff’s office accounting team. Officials say her work provided continuity and support across multiple divisions, helping ensure daily operations ran smoothly.

Though much of her work was not public-facing, the sheriff’s office says Flaugher’s consistency, institutional knowledge, and willingness to assist colleagues had a lasting impact on staff and operations throughout the agency.

As she enters retirement, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation for her years of dedication and service, wishing her well in the next chapter.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email