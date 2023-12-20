Six BGA Students Sign On to Collegiate Athletic Careers

Six seniors at Battle Ground Academy announced their plans to continue playing athletics at the collegiate level at a gathering with family, faculty, staff, coaches, and friends on Dec. 11:

Erica DeLaughter – Stunt – Trevecca University

Maddie Hill – Soccer – Mercer University

Kavien Jones – Basketball – Tennessee State University

Kennith Lohman – Baseball – Lipscomb University

Laurel Phelps – Track – Samford University

Julianna Santiago – Volleyball – University of Tennessee

“Battle Ground Academy’s longstanding tradition of fostering excellence shines through in our student-athletes, who consistently excel in their collegiate endeavors,” said Dr. Fred Eaves, Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs. “We’re eagerly looking forward to seeing their continued success as they transition to the next level of their academic and athletic pursuits.”

