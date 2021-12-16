Where to Shop in Nolensville for Holiday Gifts

Nolensville’s Historic District offers a low-stress alternative to traditional crazy mall shopping for the holidays. There are lots of independently owned shops with friendly faces willing to go the extra mile to help shoppers find something special for loved ones. Plus, there are lots of handmade items by artists and artisans that are one-of-a-kind.

The Feed Mill

Food is always a great gift idea for those who are “hard to buy for.” The Feed Mill has shelves full of Amish and Tennessee made goods. They have all types of un-popped popcorn including blue, and they also have a selection of Amish flavored popcorns like caramel glazed and sour cream and onion. If you love noodles, there is a wall of Mrs. Miller’s Old-Fashioned Noodles, many flavors are cholesterol-free. They have everything from the original to Lemon Pepper and Pesto. And they carry Ugly Mug Coffee that is made in Memphis. These are wonderful items for a gift basket.

If food is not on your gift list, The Feed Mill has many other unique gifts, including mugs and plates made by a local artist, handmade rolling pins, vintage wood toys, and tin Nashville signs for those who like the uncommon.

The Amish House

Next to The Feed Mill is Amish House. It is a furniture store that features handmade furniture crafted by Amish and Mennonite artisans in Ohio and Indiana. They offer a number of set items that are available for “quick ship” in 14 to 21 days, but most pieces are made to order and take about two months to receive. This allows the buyer to choose their own wood, stain, and even customized styling. There is truly nothing like finely crafted furniture, it endures and looks beautiful over time.

Antique Stores

Sadly, Nolensville is losing many of the old buildings and quaint antique stores that put it on the map, but there are still a few. The Village Antiques and Gifts sits in the heart of the Historic District and it still has its old-style charm with bits of this and that stacked on old books shelves, china cabinets, and vintage buffets. Here you can find everything from sequined flap hats to keep the most Diva-ish head warm on a cold day to collectable blue chinoiserie bowls to vintage Christmas decorations. There were bits of treasure to be had for those who enjoy exploring the ephemera of life.

Women’s Clothing Stores

The Diva Shoppe, Glitz by Rae, Nella Moon, Peacock Lane, and Merchant and Olive are all boutiques located in Historic Nolensville. Each one has its own style, and they are chalked full of fall items like sweaters, shackets and fuzzy coats. Nella Moon is the newest, opening in one of the new buildings in the area one year ago. It could have been transported from East Nashville with its glitzy boutique vibe, and Merchant and Olive is the smallest housed in a building owned by Sweet Tea Candles.

The Painted Dragonfly and Sweet Tea Candles

Sweet Tea Candles is located in a building next to The Painted Dragonfly and in front of the Itty Bitty Doughnuts. The owner blends her own scents and hand makes all of the candles on premises.

Jam-packed full of clothing for women and children, as well as housewares and gifts, The Painted Dragonfly is another place that needs time to be appreciated. There is just so much to see and spark ideas for holiday gift giving. There are gloves and scarves, cups for hot chocolate with marshmallow pops, cookbooks, jewelry, baby clothes, puzzles, decorative pillows and much, much more. It all bedazzles the eye and brings out the joy of the season.

Nolensville Toy Shop

Located in an old Victorian house, the Nolensville Toy Shop is filled with costumes and toys, games and puzzles that will delight children of all ages. It is like stepping back in time with each room of the old home packed from floor to ceiling with more and more imaginative delights around every turn. There are also corners where children can play with the toys – like the train table and the wooden doll houses.

Make it a Day with Lunch

Save time for lunch at The Old Mill or Southern Hospitality Diner. The Old Mill is known for great Southern chicken salad sandwiches, as well as their many sweet treats. And the Southern Hospitality Diner, with its mid-century charm, has been listed as one of the best restaurants for country cooking in Middle Tennessee for its fried green tomatoes, chicken livers and ‘nanner pudding.