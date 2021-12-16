Centennial High Hosts December Basketball Camp

For families looking to get some last-minute holiday shopping in without the kids around, Centennial High’s basketball team is offering a solution.

On December 20-22, the CHS girls basketball team will host a skills camp for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. From 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day, campers will have the opportunity to learn from CHS players and Coach Bruce Hamilton.

It costs $80 per camper to attend, and tickets for the camp may be purchased on the school’s GoFan page. In-person registration will also be available beginning at 8 a.m. on December 20.

The camp will take place at Centennial High, which is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.