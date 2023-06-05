Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with a Stop in Franklin

Shinedown announced their upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour with support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

The fall run of shows starts off in St. Louis, MO on September 3, kicking off a 26-date run of fall headline shows and festivals stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 3rd.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. VIP packages featuring exclusive access available for purchase.

The band’s hit single “A Symptom of Being Human” jumped into the Top 25 at Hot AC Radio. Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from frontman Brent Smith, “A Symptom Of Being Human” celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing Shinedown’s gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity.

