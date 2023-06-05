Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with a Stop in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Sanjay Parikh

Shinedown announced their upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour with support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

The fall run of shows starts off in St. Louis, MO on September 3, kicking off a 26-date run of fall headline shows and festivals stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 3rd.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. VIP packages featuring exclusive access available for purchase.

The band’s hit single “A Symptom of Being Human” jumped into the Top 25 at Hot AC Radio. Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from frontman Brent Smith, “A Symptom Of Being Human” celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing Shinedown’s gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity.

Take a listen here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

