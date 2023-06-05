Williamson County Property Transfers May 15

See where houses and property sold for May 15-19, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $80,000.00 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $1,650,000.00 Westhaven Sec 27 1534 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 West Meade Sec 2 103 Sherwood Ter Franklin 37064 $1,170,838.00 Terravista Sec1 5080 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $691,451.00 Windstead Manor 993 Spruce Ridge Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,020,861.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9304 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 Wades Grove Sec9 4006 Madrid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,081.00 Westhaven Sec60 624 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $1,140,000.00 Westhaven Sec 5 236 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 503 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $574,900.00 4929 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 634 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $677,875.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7155 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $1,200,000.00 Stone Creek Park Sec 4 7031 Stone Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Monticello Sec 4 122 Poteat Pl Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1415 Wildwood Ct Franklin 37064 $2,351,000.00 7776 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $4,550,000.00 Grove Sec11 8114 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $899,900.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 964 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $570,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3212 Turndale Ct Franklin 37064 $769,000.00 Cottonwood Est 510 Greenmeadow Dr Franklin 37069 $665,000.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 1060 Brixworth Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $553,900.00 Burtonwood Ph 2 2935 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,750,000.00 Hidden River 2460 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $416,000.00 Cadet Homes 105 Valor Ct Franklin 37064 $409,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1020 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $692,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 245 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 4 3161 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 917 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,625,000.00 Taramore Ph14 2001 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,000,000.00 Westhaven Sec 18 1504 Fleetwood Dr Franklin 37064 $673,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 1844 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville 37135 $555,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph2 2014 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,600,000.00 Governors Club Ph 13-a 18 Cherub Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,197,950.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 203 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $785,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec D 448 Mackenzie Way Franklin 37064 $639,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 15 3216 Peyton Ct Franklin 37064 $1,075,000.00 St Marlo Sec4 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 8206 Brentview Ct Brentwood 37027 $746,000.00 Vandalia Cottages 104 Cottage Ln Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37067 $1,699,500.00 Neely A L Jr 2968 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $835,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 1 620 Rutherford Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 6052 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $799,000.00 Westhaven Sec 42 6061 Keats St Franklin 37064 $453,000.00 Buckner Place 2807 Buckner Pl Thompson's Station 37179 $785,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2285 Maytown Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $6,005,000.00 4080 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $925,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 2708 Pool Forge Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $495,000.00 Rizer Point Sec 2 1201 Reese Dr Franklin 37069 $339,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1001 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $4,788,621.00 Delfino 495 Chloe Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,306,958.00 Grove Sec15 8869 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $765,000.00 Annecy Ph1 2199 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,493,298.00 Westhaven Sec60 1127 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 311 Bobby Dr Franklin 37069 $668,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 232 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,043,856.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3054 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $998,984.00 Annecy Ph3a 4033 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,050,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2018 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $1,573,693.00 High Park Hill Sec2 5440 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,225,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 514 Skyhawk Pl Franklin 37064 $595,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 513 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $445,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2808 Lafayette Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $420,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 16 1705 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $560,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 5005 Dupree Way Spring Hill 37174 $592,000.00 Monticello Sec 2 117 Jefferson Dr Franklin 37064 $1,688,888.00 Westhaven Sec 27 446 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 131 Guineveres Retreat Franklin 37067 $429,189.00 High Park Hill Sec2 Ayana Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $449,000.00 Petway Place 408 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Echelon Sec2 4025 Tomich Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Montclair Sec 3 1761 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $725,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 1725 Forrest Crossing Cir Franklin 37064 $639,750.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 499 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $1,312,200.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 653 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $1,047,450.00 Terravista Sec1 5076 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $448,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3552 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $300,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #a-3 Franklin 37064 $1,296,579.00 High Park Hill Sec2 5072 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $999,999.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7012 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $2,009,083.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6134 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $6,100,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9289 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $839,990.00 Annecy Ph1 5044 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $725,000.00 Lake Colonial Est Sec 1 2144 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $632,500.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a 2521 Broome St Nolensville 37135 $410,000.00 Shirebrook Ph2 411 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000.00 Owl Creek Ph2 9809 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000.00 Valle Verde 1614 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1237 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $643,000.00 Tenpenny 1276 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $434,500.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b 2721 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $186,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2013 William St Franklin 37067 $670,000.00 Morningside Sec 3 8025 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2014 William St Franklin 37067 $606,290.00 Lochridge Sec3 4025 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2020 William St Franklin 37067 $1,150,000.00 Brentwood Est Unit 1 210 Skyline Dr Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Cottonwood Est 151 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $2,497,813.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6116 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2007 William St Franklin 37067 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2001 William St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 1214 Brentwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 28 1201 Deanna Ct Franklin 37067 $599,900.00 Simmons Ridge Sec4 5042 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Summer Hill Sec 3 2149 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $1,725,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 1 6002 Tattersall Ct Brentwood 37027 $382,000.00 Sutherland Sec 2 2839 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,479,000.00 Glenellen Est Sec 1 9496 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $400,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 2738 Mollys Ct Spring Hill 37174 $865,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph1 1500 Eden Rose Place Nashville 37221 $242,000.00 Blackberry Ridge 5029 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $835,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 624 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $965,000.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5423 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $240,000.00 4352 Little Teton Pass (pvt) College Grove 37046 $1,429,988.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5045 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,002,500.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 1407 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $312,500.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 110 Powder Mill Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 21 1277 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 329 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $849,500.00 Cool Springs East Sec 9 608 Amberleigh Ct Franklin 37067 $560,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $510,000.00 Twin Oaks 108 Drake Ct Franklin 37064 $30,000.00 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Hamilton Ralph 1783 Evergreen Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $695,000.00 Taramore Ph11 9548 Faulkner Sq Brentwood 37027