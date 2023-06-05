Williamson County Property Transfers May 15

See where houses and property sold for May 15-19, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$80,000.00Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$1,650,000.00Westhaven Sec 271534 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$430,000.00West Meade Sec 2103 Sherwood TerFranklin37064
$1,170,838.00Terravista Sec15080 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$691,451.00Windstead Manor993 Spruce Ridge LnSpring Hill37174
$4,020,861.00Witherspoon Sec79304 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$520,000.00Wades Grove Sec94006 Madrid DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,081.00Westhaven Sec60624 Danny LnFranklin37064
$1,140,000.00Westhaven Sec 5236 Pearl StFranklin37064
$850,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec1503 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$574,900.004929 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00634 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$677,875.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37155 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$1,200,000.00Stone Creek Park Sec 47031 Stone Run DrBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Monticello Sec 4122 Poteat PlFranklin37064
$450,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11415 Wildwood CtFranklin37064
$2,351,000.007776 Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$4,550,000.00Grove Sec118114 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$899,900.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3964 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$570,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23212 Turndale CtFranklin37064
$769,000.00Cottonwood Est510 Greenmeadow DrFranklin37069
$665,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec11060 Brixworth DrThompson's Station37179
$553,900.00Burtonwood Ph 22935 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$4,750,000.00Hidden River2460 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$416,000.00Cadet Homes105 Valor CtFranklin37064
$409,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1020 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$692,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A245 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$610,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 43161 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 38917 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,625,000.00Taramore Ph142001 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$3,000,000.00Westhaven Sec 181504 Fleetwood DrFranklin37064
$673,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 21844 Looking Glass LnNolensville37135
$555,000.00Copper Ridge Ph22014 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$1,600,000.00Governors Club Ph 13-a18 Cherub CtBrentwood37027
$1,197,950.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1203 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$785,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D448 Mackenzie WayFranklin37064
$639,000.00Franklin Green Sec 153216 Peyton CtFranklin37064
$1,075,000.00St Marlo Sec4Branta DrFranklin37064
$775,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 28206 Brentview CtBrentwood37027
$746,000.00Vandalia Cottages104 Cottage LnFranklin37064
$1,600,000.004141 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37067
$1,699,500.00Neely A L Jr2968 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$835,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1620 Rutherford LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec596052 Camberley StFranklin37064
$799,000.00Westhaven Sec 426061 Keats StFranklin37064
$453,000.00Buckner Place2807 Buckner PlThompson's Station37179
$785,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172285 Maytown CirThompson's Station37179
$6,005,000.004080 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$925,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2708 Pool Forge Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$495,000.00Rizer Point Sec 21201 Reese DrFranklin37069
$339,000.00Orleans Est Condos1001 Granville RdFranklin37064
$4,788,621.00Delfino495 Chloe CtBrentwood37027
$2,306,958.00Grove Sec158869 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$765,000.00Annecy Ph12199 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,493,298.00Westhaven Sec601127 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$650,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1311 Bobby DrFranklin37069
$668,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A232 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$1,043,856.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33054 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$998,984.00Annecy Ph3a4033 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$2,050,000.00Westhaven Sec 582018 Clifton StFranklin37064
$1,573,693.00High Park Hill Sec25440 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,225,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1514 Skyhawk PlFranklin37064
$595,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b513 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$445,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22808 Lafayette DrThompson's Station37179
$420,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 161705 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$560,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 35005 Dupree WaySpring Hill37174
$592,000.00Monticello Sec 2117 Jefferson DrFranklin37064
$1,688,888.00Westhaven Sec 27446 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Avalon Sec 3131 Guineveres RetreatFranklin37067
$429,189.00High Park Hill Sec2Ayana Pvt DrFranklin37064
$449,000.00Petway Place408 Roberts StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Echelon Sec24025 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Montclair Sec 31761 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$725,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 111725 Forrest Crossing CirFranklin37064
$639,750.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2499 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$1,312,200.00Stephens Valley Sec6653 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$1,047,450.00Terravista Sec15076 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$448,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193552 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$300,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #a-3Franklin37064
$1,296,579.00High Park Hill Sec25072 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$999,999.00Arrington Ridge Sec17012 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$2,009,083.00Lookaway Farms Sec26134 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$6,100,000.00Witherspoon Sec59289 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$839,990.00Annecy Ph15044 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$725,000.00Lake Colonial Est Sec 12144 Osburn RdArrington37014
$632,500.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a2521 Broome StNolensville37135
$410,000.00Shirebrook Ph2411 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000.00Owl Creek Ph29809 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$2,100,000.00Valle Verde1614 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Stephens Valley Sec71237 Luckett RdNashville37221
$643,000.00Tenpenny1276 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$434,500.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b2721 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$186,900.00Westhaven Sec612013 William StFranklin37067
$670,000.00Morningside Sec 38025 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612014 William StFranklin37067
$606,290.00Lochridge Sec34025 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612020 William StFranklin37067
$1,150,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 1210 Skyline DrBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Cottonwood Est151 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$2,497,813.00Lookaway Farms Sec26116 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612007 William StFranklin37067
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612001 William StFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 21214 Brentwood LnBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 281201 Deanna CtFranklin37067
$599,900.00Simmons Ridge Sec45042 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Summer Hill Sec 32149 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$1,725,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 16002 Tattersall CtBrentwood37027
$382,000.00Sutherland Sec 22839 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$1,479,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 19496 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$400,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42738 Mollys CtSpring Hill37174
$865,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11500 Eden Rose PlaceNashville37221
$242,000.00Blackberry Ridge5029 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$835,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1624 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$965,000.00High Park Hill Sec15423 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$240,000.004352 Little Teton Pass (pvt)College Grove37046
$1,429,988.00Westhaven Sec 585045 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,002,500.00Brenthaven East Sec 21407 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$312,500.00Cadet Homes Sec 2110 Powder Mill DrFranklin37064
$850,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211277 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 11329 Starling LnFranklin37064
$849,500.00Cool Springs East Sec 9608 Amberleigh CtFranklin37067
$560,000.00Landings @ Preston ParkFolsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$510,000.00Twin Oaks108 Drake CtFranklin37064
$30,000.00Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$675,000.00Hamilton Ralph1783 Evergreen RdThompson's Station37179
$695,000.00Taramore Ph119548 Faulkner SqBrentwood37027

