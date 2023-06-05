Williamson County Property Transfers May 15

See where houses and property sold for May 15-19, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$80,000.00
|Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,650,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 27
|1534 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|West Meade Sec 2
|103 Sherwood Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,170,838.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5080 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$691,451.00
|Windstead Manor
|993 Spruce Ridge Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,020,861.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9304 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec9
|4006 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,081.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|624 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|236 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|503 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$574,900.00
|4929 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|634 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$677,875.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7155 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000.00
|Stone Creek Park Sec 4
|7031 Stone Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Monticello Sec 4
|122 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1415 Wildwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,351,000.00
|7776 Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$4,550,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8114 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$899,900.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|964 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$570,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3212 Turndale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|510 Greenmeadow Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$665,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|1060 Brixworth Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$553,900.00
|Burtonwood Ph 2
|2935 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,750,000.00
|Hidden River
|2460 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$416,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|105 Valor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$409,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1020 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$692,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|245 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 4
|3161 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|917 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000.00
|Taramore Ph14
|2001 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1504 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$673,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2
|1844 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$555,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph2
|2014 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,600,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 13-a
|18 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,197,950.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|203 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$785,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec D
|448 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 15
|3216 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|St Marlo Sec4
|Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8206 Brentview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$746,000.00
|Vandalia Cottages
|104 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,699,500.00
|Neely A L Jr
|2968 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$835,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|620 Rutherford Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6052 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 42
|6061 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$453,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2807 Buckner Pl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$785,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2285 Maytown Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$6,005,000.00
|4080 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2708 Pool Forge Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$495,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec 2
|1201 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$339,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1001 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,788,621.00
|Delfino
|495 Chloe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,306,958.00
|Grove Sec15
|8869 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$765,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2199 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,493,298.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1127 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|311 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$668,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|232 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,043,856.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3054 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$998,984.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4033 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,050,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2018 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,573,693.00
|High Park Hill Sec2
|5440 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,225,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|514 Skyhawk Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|513 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2808 Lafayette Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$420,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 16
|1705 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|5005 Dupree Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$592,000.00
|Monticello Sec 2
|117 Jefferson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,688,888.00
|Westhaven Sec 27
|446 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|131 Guineveres Retreat
|Franklin
|37067
|$429,189.00
|High Park Hill Sec2
|Ayana Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,000.00
|Petway Place
|408 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Echelon Sec2
|4025 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Montclair Sec 3
|1761 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11
|1725 Forrest Crossing Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,750.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|499 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,312,200.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|653 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,047,450.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5076 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$448,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3552 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #a-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,296,579.00
|High Park Hill Sec2
|5072 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$999,999.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7012 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,009,083.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6134 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,100,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9289 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$839,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5044 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 1
|2144 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$632,500.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a
|2521 Broome St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$410,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|411 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph2
|9809 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000.00
|Valle Verde
|1614 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1237 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$643,000.00
|Tenpenny
|1276 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$434,500.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|2721 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$186,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2013 William St
|Franklin
|37067
|$670,000.00
|Morningside Sec 3
|8025 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2014 William St
|Franklin
|37067
|$606,290.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4025 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2020 William St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|210 Skyline Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|151 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,497,813.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6116 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2007 William St
|Franklin
|37067
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2001 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1214 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 28
|1201 Deanna Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$599,900.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec4
|5042 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Summer Hill Sec 3
|2149 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|6002 Tattersall Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$382,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 2
|2839 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,479,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|9496 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2738 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1500 Eden Rose Place
|Nashville
|37221
|$242,000.00
|Blackberry Ridge
|5029 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|624 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5423 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$240,000.00
|4352 Little Teton Pass (pvt)
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,429,988.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5045 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,002,500.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|1407 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$312,500.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|110 Powder Mill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1277 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|329 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,500.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 9
|608 Amberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|108 Drake Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$30,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Hamilton Ralph
|1783 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$695,000.00
|Taramore Ph11
|9548 Faulkner Sq
|Brentwood
|37027