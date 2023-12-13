Ruby Sunshine Preps for Winter with Seasonal Menu and Drinks

On a cold winter day, there’s nothing like gathering with friends to enjoy a delicious brunch and tantalizing drinks. That’s why Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group – known for its unique take on “boozy brunch” and sweet and savory New Orleans-inspired flair – is launching its new Winter menu on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Winter menu features several Ruby Slipper trademark twists, with exclusive holiday-themed dishes and drinks including:

Roasted Sweet Potato Seasonal Beignets – New Orleans-style beignets with roasted sweet potato cheesecake topped with espresso praline sauce, spiced candied pecans, whipped cream and powdered sugar. ($7.25)

Roasted Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast – Brioche French toast stuffed with roasted sweet potato cheesecake, topped with espresso praline sauce, spiced candied pecans, whipped cream and powdered sugar. ($12.50 – $13.50, varies by location)

Peppermint Wonderland – A trio of red velvet and sweet cream pancakes, layered with cream cheese icing and crushed peppermints, topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar. ($12 – $13, varies by location)

Holiday Ham Benedict – Mike’s Hot Honey-glazed, applewood smoked ham served over a grilled buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with Creole hollandaise and crispy onions. ($14.75)

Sparkling Citrus Mimosa – A generous pour of our sparkling wine with blood orange juice, Ruby Red grapefruit syrup and triple sec. ($11)

Peppermint White Russian – Fris vodka, Ryan’s Irish cream, French Truck cold brew, peppermint infused milk, garnished with a chocolate peppermint rim. ($11.50 – $11.75, varies by location)

This limited-time menu is available from Nov. 29 through Wednesday, January 10.

Plus, Ruby Slipper is offering a special “Grab & Go” promotion for online website orders of Breakfast for $10 and Lunch for $12 combos – which means a savings of more than 20% for guests. The Breakfast special includes a breakfast sandwich, choice of side and hot coffee, and the Lunch special features a BLT, fries and choice of iced tea, lemonade or soda.

The Grab & Go promotion is only available via the website, and is not offered in-store. Delivery fees may apply. If a guest selects delivery, a 3rd party company will handle paid delivery.

Source: Restaurant News

