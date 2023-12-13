Vols in the NFL – Week 14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. December 12, 2023 – The defensive former Vols brought the heat during Week 14 of NFL games around the league.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor logged his most productive game of the season during the Saints’ 28-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Taylor made his ninth start of the year and matched his season-high six combined tackles, added two pass breakups and tallied his first forced fumble of the season.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Mabin made the most of his 11 defensive snaps on Sunday. He recorded his first sack of the season, one QB Hit and one pass breakup during the Lions’ 13-28 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Shy Tuttle held his own at the line of scrimmage at New Orleans, making his 13th start of the year and posting a season-high five combined tackles and one TFL during the Panthers’ loss to the Saints.

In his second game as a member of the Houston Texans, defensive end Derek Barnett was active in the pass rush with two solo TFLs and a quarterback hit against the New York Jets.

Offensively, Saints running back Alvin Kamara continued to produce out of the backfield. Kamara collected his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and compiled 56 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Through 10 games played this season, he currently leads the team with five rushing touchdowns and 564 rushing yards in 2023. Source: UT Sports

A full recap of Vols around the league can be found below.

Micah Abernathy – Falcons – S

Played 27 special teams snaps during the Falcons’ 25-29 loss to the Buccaneers.

Derek Barnett – Texans – DE

Posted two solo tackles, tied his season-high two TFLs and recorded his first QB hit of the season against the Jets.

Matthew Butler – Raiders – DT

On practice squad.

Marquez Callaway – Saints – WR

Played four offensive snaps for the Saints during their victory over the Panthers.

Morgan Cox – Titans – LS

Executed nine successful snaps during the Titans’ Monday night win over the Dolphins.

Joshua Dobbs – Vikings – QB

Accounted for 84 total yards (63 passing, 21 rushing) during the Vikings’ 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Princeton Fant – Cowboys -TE

Was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row and played 15 special teams snaps during the Cowboys’ 33-13 win against the Eagles.

Hendon Hooker – Lions – QB

On Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Jalin Hyatt – Giants – WR

Caught two passes for 13 yards during the Giants’ 24-22 Monday night win over the Packers.

Theo Jackson – Vikings – DB

Played 19 special teams snaps and seven defensive snaps while recording a pair of solo tackles during the Vikings’ 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Jauan Jennings – 49ers – WR

Played 18 offensive snaps, five special teams snaps and was targeted once during the 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

Alexander Johnson – Dolphins – LB

On practice squad.

Jakob Johnson – Raiders – FB

Was activated from practice squad and played fullback against the Vikings. Made one tackle during his 14 snaps on special teams and eight offensive snaps.

Velus Jones Jr. – Bears – WR

Caught one pass for 11 yards and had two kick returns for 51 yards during the Bears’ 28-13 victory over the Lions.

Alvin Kamara – Saints – RB

Started his 10th consecutive game, picked up 56 rushing yards on 12 attempts and one touchdown during the Saints’ 28-6 win over the Panthers.

Cade Mays – Panthers – OL

Played a season-high 79 snaps at left guard during the Panthers’ loss to the Saints.

Emmanuel Moseley – Lions – CB

Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14.

Joshua Palmer – Chargers – WR

Placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury on Nov. 5.

Cordarrelle Patterson – Falcons – RB

Notched three rushing attempts for seven yards during the Falcons’ 25-29 loss to the Buccaneers.

Kyle Phillips – Saints – DE

Was elevated to the active roster for the second time this season, played 22 defensive snaps and three snaps on special teams. Added one solo tackle during the Saints’ 28-6 win over the Panthers.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Lions – LB

Collected his first sack of the season, one QB Hit and one pass breakup during the Lions’ loss to the Bears.

Trey Smith – Chiefs – OL

Started and played 66 offensive snaps for the Chiefs during their 17-20 loss to the Bills.

Cameron Sutton – Lions – CB

Started at cornerback and played 71 defensive snaps while logging three tackles for the Lions in their 13-28 loss to the Bears.

Alontae Taylor – Saints – CB

Started at cornerback and matched his season-high six combined tackles while adding two pass breakups and his first forced fumble of the season. The Saints took down the Panthers, 28-6.

Darrell Taylor – Seahawks – DE

Started his fourth game of the season and played 19 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps. Posted one assisted tackle during the Seahwaks’ 16-28 loss to the 49ers.

Cedric Tillman – Browns – WR

Logged two catches for 23 yards while playing 46 offensive snaps for the Browns in their 31-27 win against the Jaguars.

Shy Tuttle – Panthers – DL

Started his 13th game in a row and played 30 defensive snaps while posting a season-high five combined tackles and one TFL during the Panthers’ loss to the Saints.

Kendal Vickers – Cardinals – DE

On practice squad.

Darnell Wright – Bears – OL

Started and played 71 offensive snaps for the Bears during their 28-13 win over the Lions.

Byron Young – Rams – DE

Started his 11th consecutive game at defensive end and tallied two solo tackles, one TFL and one QB hit during the Rams’ 31-37 loss to the Ravens.