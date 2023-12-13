UT Basketball Rolls Over Georgia Southern 74-56



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. December 12, 2023 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team defeated Georgia Southern, 74-56, Tuesday night at Food City Center.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo turned in his finest performance as a collegian, shattering his career high with a game-best 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a wire-to-wire triumph for No. 12/10 Tennessee (7-3).

Along with scoring over twice as many points as any other player on either team, Aidoo also had two more rebounds than anyone else. His 29 point, 11-rebound double-double was the first such performance by a Volunteer since Dec. 15, 2018, and he added two steals, two blocks and one assist. He became the first Division I player with that stat line since Feb. 27, 2023.

No other Tennessee player finished in double figures, although three had exactly seven points. Junior guard Zakai Zeigler scored six while notching season- and game-high totals in both assists (seven) and steals (four).

Redshirt sophomore guard Derrick Harris Jr., scored 13 points for Georgia Southern and was the only other player on the floor to reach double digits.

The Volunteers held Georgia Southern to 27.1 percent (19-of-70) shooting on the night and finished with a 17-5 advantage in fast-break points, while also posting 17 assists to the Eagles’ eight.

Next, Tennessee plays the final non-home game of its non-conference slate, a Basketball Hall of Fame Series neutral-site contest against NC State set for Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, live on ESPN2 from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Source: UT Sports

